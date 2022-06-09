Indonesia Masters 2022: Lakshya Sen enter quarter-finals

Jakarta: In badminton, India’s Lakshya Sen entered the quarter-finals of men’s singles at the Indonesia Masters 2022. Sen defeated Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in straight games by ‘21-18, 21-15’.

Later in the day, PV Sindhu will play against Gregoria Mariska Tungjung for a spot in the quarterfinals in the women’s singles. In the doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa-Sumeeth Reddy will face second-seeds Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong of China for a place in the last eight.