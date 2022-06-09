Konkan Railway announces revised monsoon time table of trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Konkan Railway has released revised monsoon time table of trains. The monsoon time table will come into force from June 10. It will be in place till October 31.

Timings of 21 pairs of trains plying over Western Railway will be revised during the period. The timings of all Mail/Express and Passenger trains on the Konkan Railway section during monsoon season will be changed.

Meanwhile Western Railway and Central Railway have taken on several pre-monsoon preparatory works on the routes. These works are carried out to ensure disruption free service during the monsoon.

Here is the revised time table: