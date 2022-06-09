New craters and structures revealed; Moon’s most detailed geologic map

The Moon has a special place in the hearts of many people on Earth. Man has dispatched countless probes and astronauts to the celestial body in order to examine it. According to media sources, the Chinese researchers’ efforts appear to have paid off, as they were able to create a fresh and precise geological map of the Moon. This map, produced by China, shows details of multiple craters and formations that had never been documented before. It is the most thorough to date. It might aid in future Moon research, according to Chinese official media on Wednesday.

‘China has unveiled the most detailed geologic map of the Moon to date, at a scale of 1:2500000. The map contains 12,341 impact craters, 81 impact basins, 17 rock kinds, and 14 types of structures, offering extensive knowledge of the geology of the Moon and its development,’ according to a report on Wednesday by China’s official broadcaster CGTN. The map was published for the first time a week ago in the Chinese science publication ‘Science Bulletin.’

The paper stated that ‘it is projected to make a significant contribution to scientific research, exploration, and landing site selection on the Moon’. This map is the product of the efforts of Chinese experts from several research institutions. This ‘high-resolution topography map’ is based on data from China’s lunar exploration mission, as well as data and findings from other research conducted by international organizations. The Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Geochemistry initiated the mapping effort.