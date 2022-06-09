PM Modi meets Iran Foreign Minister; says bilateral ties have mutually benefited in regional security, prosperity

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Iran Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and said bilateral relations have mutually benefited both the countries and promoted regional security and prosperity. Welcoming the minister, Prime Minister warmly recalled the long-standing civilizational and cultural links between India and Iran. The two leaders discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives. Abdollahian is on a three-day visit to India.

The Prime Minister stressed that both countries should work to accelerate exchanges in the post-COVID era. Prime Minister requested the Iran Foreign Minister to also convey his greetings to President Ebrahim Raisi, and said he looked forward to meeting the President of Iran at an early date.

The Prime Minister tweeted that there was a useful discussion on the development of centuries-old civilisational links between the two countries. ‘Was happy to receive Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian for a useful discussion on further development of Centuries-old civilizational links between India and Iran. Our relations have mutually benefited both the countries and have promoted regional security and prosperity’, the Prime Minister said.

Amir-Abdollahian met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar earlier in the day and reviewed the bilateral ties in areas such as trade, connectivity, and health. Both the leaders also exchanged views on global and regional issues including Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Afghanistan and Ukraine. They witnessed the signing of an agreement on mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters. ‘The visit to India is aimed at expanding ties between the two countries and holding strategic consultations over cooperation regarding regional issues and international developments’, Iran’s Foreign Ministry had said in a statement.