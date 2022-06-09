Stock Market: Equity indices end high

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher in the share market. The gains in energy, pharma and technology stocks supported the upward rally of the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex rose 428 points or 0.78% to close at 55,320. NSE Nifty moved 122 points or 0.74% up to settle at 16,478. Nifty Midcap 100 jumped 0.49% lower and small-cap climbed 0.21%. 13 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,750 shares advanced and 1,550 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Dr Reddy’s, BPCL, Reliance Industries, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, ITC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Auto.

The top losers in the market were Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and M&M.