The governor of Sievierodonetsk says Ukrainian forces may have to withdraw.

Ukraine’s military may have to retreat to stronger positions in the besieged eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, but the city will not be abandoned, and fierce fighting raged there on Wednesday, according to the region’s governor.

Ukraine expects Russia to intensify its bombardment of Sievierodonetsk and launch a massive offensive in which Moscow will devote all of its resources, according to the governor, Serhiy Gaidai, who spoke on television.

‘Fighting continues, and no one is willing to give up the city, even if our military must retreat to stronger positions. This does not imply that someone is giving up the city; no one is giving up anything. However, it is possible that they will be forced to retreat ‘he said.

The battle for the industrial city has emerged as pivotal, with Russia focusing its offensive might in the hope of achieving one of its stated goals: fully capturing surrounding Luhansk province on behalf of Russian-speaking separatists.

‘We expect a significant increase in shelling and bombardment of Lyshychansk and Sievierodonetsk, massive offensives in the Sievierodonetsk and Popasna directions, and attempts to cross the Siverskyi Donets River to establish a bridgehead and further develop the offensive,’ Gaidai said.

He stated that Russia’s main goal in the coming days is to capture Sievierodonetsk and completely cut the strategically important road connecting Bakhmut and Lysychansk.