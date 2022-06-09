UAE authorities issues new guidelines for riding e-scooters, bans e-scooters with seats

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DoT) in Abu Dhabi has issued new guidelines for riding electric-scooters. The authority has banned e-scooters with seats.

As per the new guidelines, e-scooter should not consist of a seat and only one rider is allowed per bike or e-scooter at a time. Riders must not drive bikes and e-scooters on public roads, highways, pedestrian lanes and sidewalks unless permitted by the ITC. Bikes and e-scooters can be driven on permitted and dedicated lanes and on internal roads where the speed limit does not exceed 40km/h

Riders can also use closed areas like public parks which has bike pathways and sidewalks with large areas for bicycle and e-scooter users as stipulated by the ITC while considering pedestrians on the way. They must ride the e-scooter carefully and must avoid driving recklessly, at high speed, not to overtake, and has requested them to leave a sufficient safety distance from other users.

All riders must follow all safety instructions, signs, and traffic signals to give priority to pedestrians. They should wear a protective helmet and a reflective jacket at night and equip the bicycle/e-scooter with a white headlight and a red night light or a red reflector. It must be parked only at designated spots only.