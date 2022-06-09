UAE authority announces 2000 Dirham fine for doing this

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DoT) in Abu Dhabi has warned drivers not to use bus stops to park their vehicles. The authority said that people who uses bus stops for parking their vehicles and using of bus stops as a pick up or drop off point for passengers will be imposed with a fine of 2000 UAE dirhams.

The decision was taken as parking vehicles in the bus stops disrupts the movement of vehicle and endangers the safety of road users. ITC urged all drivers to use dedicated parking spaces and places for pick up and drop off passengers.

Last year, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai urged all drivers to stay clear of the bus lanes. RTA also warned that a fine of 600 UAE dirhams will be imposed on violators.