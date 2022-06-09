Union government hikes Minimum Support Price for farmers

New Delhi: The Union government hiked the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for kharif (summer) crops. The MSP was increased by 4.9% for the 2022-23 crop year. The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CCEA approved the increase in MSPs for all 14 kharif crops for 2022-23 crop year.

The maximum hike has been given in sesamum at Rs.523 per quintal. It is followed by Moong (Rs 480/quintal) and Sunflower seed (Rs 385/quintal). The MSP of rice is raised by Rs 100 to Rs 2040 per quintal.

Also Read: India’s exports grow by 24.18% in June

MSP of cotton has been raised to Rs 6,080. MSP of tur (arhar) has been increased to Rs 6,600 per quintal and moong has been raised to Rs 7,755 per quintal.The MSP of urad has been increased to Rs 6,600 per quintal.

MSP of soyabean is at Rs 4,300 per quintal, while for sunflower seed, the support price has been raised to Rs 6,400 per quintal. Groundnut support price has been increased to Rs 5,850 per quintal. Nigerseed MSP stands at Rs 7,287 per quintal.MSP of maize has been increased to Rs 1,962 per quintal, while for ragi, support price is now at Rs 3,578 per quintal. In case of bajra, the MSP has been increased to Rs 2,350 per quintal.