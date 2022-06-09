US Military aircraft carrying marines crashes in California; 4 dead | Report

Los Angeles: A military aircraft carrying five U.S. Marines crashed in Southern California on Wednesday, informed a spokesman for the U.S. Marine Corps. There was no immediate word on casualties, but the military denied reports the aircraft had been carrying radioactive material when it came down near Glamis, just 20 miles (35 kilometers) from the Mexican border.

The aircraft, an MV-22B Osprey that belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, crashed about 1 p.m. in a remote area near Highway 78 and Coachella Canal Road, which is near the Naval Air Facility in El Centro, Calif., about 100 miles east of San Diego, the authorities said. Contrary to social media rumors, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft’, they said. Although military officials could not say whether there were any fatalities, a federal source disclosed to US media that there had been five people aboard the helicopter and four were dead.

Five people were on board a MV-22B Osprey when it crashed in a remote area near the town of Glamis in Imperial County, @ABC7 reports. There is no official word on possible casualties. Military personnel remain at the crash site investigating the cause of crash. pic.twitter.com/Y54EVvuEpj — Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) June 9, 2022

The nearby Marine Corps Air Station Yuma is home to a number of MV-22 Ospreys. The Osprey is a so-called ‘vertical takeoff and landing’ aircraft that has rotary wings which can be directed upward to give it the maneuverability of a helicopter, or forward to give it the range of a plane. The US military has suffered a number of crashes with the aircraft, including an accident in Norway in March that left four Marines dead.