Air carrier offers flight tickets for 2 UAE dirhams

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in the Philippines, Cebu Pacific has announced the launch of ‘Big ComeBakasyon’ offer. Under the offer, passengers can book flights tickets for 2 UAE dirham to the Philippines. ‘Big ComeBakasyon’’ campaign comes from the combined words ‘Come Back’ and ‘Bakasyon’ (the Filipino term for vacation).

Passengers can book flights for as low as Dh2 from June 10 to 12, with travel dates between February 1, 2023, and May 31, 2023. The offer was announced to mark the 124th Independence Day of the country.

Passengers can book tickets through www.cebupacificair.com, the mobile app or pay in cash at any branch of Al Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels within eight hours of making a booking online.