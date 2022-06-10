‘Always ready to act with Rajinikanth’, Kamalahassan confirms to contest in next elections

Chennai: Kamalahassan, actor and President of Makkal Needhi Maiyam, has confirmed his willingness to ‘contest in next election’ of Tamil Nadu. He made the statement while attending a press meeting in Chennai regarding the success of his new film, ‘Vikram’.

In terms of working with South Indian actor Rajnikanth, Kamalahassan asserted, ‘I am ready always to act with Rajinikanth. On the part of the direction, it’s should be discussed with Lokesh and Rajinikanth and then let you all know’. The actor said that his party Makkal Needhi Maiyam has completed five years and claimed that it has ‘grown well’ over the years.

‘There is no break with MNM party side. It will continue in its side’, Kamalahassan said. The actor is willing to contest in the next Tamil Nadu elections as well.

Meanwhile, Kamalahasan is having a taste of success after his latest film ‘Vikram’ which received much appreciation, having an IMDB rating of 9 out of 10. The action-thriller is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das also star in the film in supporting roles. Vikram had hit the screens on June 3, this year.