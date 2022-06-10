Britney Spears gets married to her boyfriend Sam Asghari in Los Angeles

Washington: The most talked-about couple in town, the American pop singer Britney Spears and her long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari finally on June 9 (Thursday) tie the knot in Los Angeles. Spears (40) and Asghar (28) got engaged in September last year, after Spear’s 13 years of conservatorship, she finally married her beloved after all the hardship.

According to People’s report, the couple got wed in an intimate ceremony at Spears’ residence in Thousand Oaks, Calif. There were around 60 guests. The guest list included Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton. As per the statement of Federline’s lawyer to People, Spears’ sons Sean and Jayden, did not attend the wedding along with Spear’s ex-husband and American singer Kevin Federline but wished the happy couple the best. Britney’s father, mother and sister were also missing from the wedding ceremony.

The singer wore a Versace gown and walked down the aisle to ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’, a song by Elvis Presley. Spears’ first husband, Jason Alexander, tried to crash the Spear and Asghari’s wedding earlier on Thursday. According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, ‘deputies responded to a 911 call about a trespassing complaint and arrived at the scene to find Alexander. After running a records check, he was found to have an out of county warrant and was placed under arrest. However, the investigation into the alleged trespassing is still ongoing and it has yet to be determined if Alexander will face charges. Spears and Alexander were married in 2004 for a total of 55 hours before annulling the marriage’.

Meanwhile, Spear was in news for suffering a miscarriage in May. As she was expecting a baby with her fiance Sam Asghari. She informed her fans about this news on her social media handle. This is the Pop singer’s third marriage. Before that, she was married to Jason Allen Alexander and to American singer Kevin Federline, with whom she got separated in 2007.

According to Variety, Britney’s conservatorship got terminated after more than 13 years in November 2021. Before the judge terminated the legal arrangement, Britney testified in front of the court to share claims of ‘conservatorship abuse.’ The legal arrangement included her desire to start a family with her fiance, which she said was blocked by her conservators; they also alleged that they would not allow her to remove her birth control device. The pop star has two sons, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jaden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, as per The Hollywood Reporter.