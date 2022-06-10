Car falls into gorge in Nainital; 5 killed, one injured

Nainital: Five people were killed and one injured when their car fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in the Okhalkanda area when the car was going to Gurdwara Reetha Sahib from Haldwani, Senior Superintendent of Police Pankaj Bhatt said. Five passengers were killed on the spot and the injured driver was rushed to a hospital, the SSP said.

Earlier on Thursday, five people had been killed when a utility vehicle fell into a gorge in the Tehri district.