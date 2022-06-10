Country to legalizes growing cannabis

Bangkok: Thailand government has legalized growing cannabis. The country has also legalized possession of cannabis and its consumption in food and drinks. Thailand is the first Asian country to do this. The decision was taken to boost the agriculture and tourism sectors. Thailand legalized medicinal cannabis in 2018.

Thailand government made it clear that smoking cannabis for recreational purpose will remain illegal. The government said that it is just promoting the medical use of cannabis and smoking it in public places will be considered as a nuisance. Violators will get a three-month sentence and 25,000 Thai baht ($780) fine.

As per reports, the public health ministry in the country is planning to distribute 1 million cannabis seedlings to farmers to encourage cannabis cultivation.

So far, only Uruguay and Canada have legalized recreational use of cannabis.