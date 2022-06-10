Derogatory’ comments on CM KCR; Telangana BJP leader arrested, Bandi Sanjay booked

The Rachakonda Police in Hyderabad, Telangana, have arrested BJP leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy and have charged state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar with making derogatory comments about Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and calling him a ‘boozer and cheater.’

At the Hyathnagar police station, a case was filed under sections 114, 504, 505 (2), and 109 of the Indian Penal Code. The Telangana BJP unit, led by Bandi Sanjay and others, allegedly organised an event in commemoration of Telangana Formation Day on June 2 and ‘misused the dais and played a skit (hate act) with the help of the BJP cultural team.’

The skit, according to police, insulted a person who holds a constitutional position and was democratically elected by the state’s people.