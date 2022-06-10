Ex- Pak President Gen Pervez Musharraf in critical condition: Report

Islamabad: Former Pakistan president General Pervez Musharraf is on a ventilator in a hospital in Dubai, media reports said on Friday. Earilier, media reports said that Musharraf had been put on a ventilator as his health had deteriorated.

There were also reports in a section of media that Musharraf had passed away but these were subsequently denied. His family later dismissed this rumours and shared a tweet stating that his condition is criticial, but not in ventilator support.

‘He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living’, the message on Pervez Musharraf’s official Twitter handle read. ‘The news circulating about former President Gen Pervez Musharraf is not true. He is sick but at home’, Pakistan journalist Wajahat Kazmi said in a tweet.

Musharraf, who was born in New Delhi, took power in a coup in 1999. He served as president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008. The former dictator had launched the Kargil operation without the civilian government’s approval. Aides of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif have said that he had sought to derail talks with India through Kargil Operation. After the Partition, his family settled in Karachi where he attended Saint Patrick’s School. He joined the Pakistan Military Academy at Kakul and graduated from the institution in 1964. He was subsequently commissioned in the Pakistan Army.