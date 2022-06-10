Honor launches new smartwatch ‘Honor Watch GS 3’ in India: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese technology giant, Honor has launched its new smartwatch named ‘Honor Watch GS 3’ in the Indian market. The new smartwatch is available for pre-orders in India in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Classic Gold colours with leather and silicone strap options. The Midnight Black variant is priced at Rs. 14,999, the Ocean Blue and Classic Gold colour variants cost Rs. 16,990.

The new smartwatch has a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and features 3D curved glass. It is equipped with a Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to deliver 24×7 heart rate monitoring. It has more than 100 sports modes and offers blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring.

Honor claim that the smartwatch offers all-night sleep tracking. It will identify six categories of sleep problems and offers 200 sleep suggestions to help the user sleep sound. It features Bluetooth calling and thus the users will be able to make and attend voice calls directly from their wrist, without taking out the connected phone.

The battery will last 14 days on a single charge and can to deliver up to 30 hours of battery life with GPS tracking enabled. It will last a whole day with just 5 minutes of charging.