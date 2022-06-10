Hyundai unveils mid-size compact SUV ‘Creta N-Line’

Mumbai: South Korean car makers, Hyundai officially unveiled its upcoming mid-size compact Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Hyundai Creta N-Line. It may launched in India after its debut in the international markets.

The new SUV is powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. The engine produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. It is mated with a 6-speed automatic transmission. As per reports, in India, the SUV will come with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor producing 138bhp and 242Nm of torque, paired to an iMT unit or a 7-speed DCT unit.

The new SUV comes with panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is expected to priced at Rs 10.44 lakh.