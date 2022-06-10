In Madhya Pradesh, Asaduddin Owaisi’s party to run in civic body elections.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will run in civic elections in seven Madhya Pradesh municipalities. The party of Asaduddin Owaisi will run in the municipal elections in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Khargone, Burhanpur, Ratlam, and Khandwa. On Thursday, before the announcement, Party National President Owaisi met with the Madhya Pradesh State Unit at Party Headquarters in Darussalam.

The State Election Commission declared in an official statement on June 1 that municipal elections will be held in two phases on July 6 and July 13. The counting will take place on July 17th and 18th. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The nomination process will be announced on June 11th, with the deadline for filing documents being June 18th.

The application review will take place on June 20, with the deadline for withdrawal of candidature being June 22.