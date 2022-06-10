India’s foreign direct investment rank improves to 7th position

Mumbai: As per a report released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), India is ranked 7th among countries in the case of foreign direct investment (FDI) in last calendar year. India is after USA, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada and Brazil. India is followed by South Africa, Russia and Mexico in the top-10 list.

As per the World Investment Report, India received FDI of $45 billion in 2021. This was lower by $ 19 billion when compared to $64 received in 2020. Outward FDI from South Asia, mainly from India, rose to $ 16 billion.

The United States ($367 billion) remained the top recipient of FDI, China ($181 billion) and Hong Kong ($141 billion) also retained second and third position respectively.

‘Flows to India declined to USD 45 billion. However, a flurry of new international project finance deals were announced in the country: 108 projects, compared with 20 projects on average for the last 10 years’, the report said, adding that the largest number of 23 projects was in renewables. Large projects include the construction of a steel and cement plant in India for USD 13.5 billion by Arcelormittal Nippon Steel (Japan) and the construction of a new car manufacturing facility by Suzuki Motor (Japan) for USD 2.4 billion.