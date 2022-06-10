Motorola launches new 5G smartphone: Specifications

Mumbai: US based technology company, Motorola launched its latest 5G smartphone named ‘Moto G62 5G’ in Brazil. The price of the smartphone is yet to be revealed by the company. It is already listed on the company’s website and will be sold in Graphite and Green colours. Motorola is yet to announce availability of the Moto G62 5G in other markets, including India.

The dual-SIM (Nano) handset runs on Android 12 with the company’s My UX. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC with an Adreno 619 GPU, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front facing camera.

Also Read: ZTE launches Axon 40 Ultra: Know the price and specifications

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ AGPS and NFC. Sensors include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, compass and a side mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support.