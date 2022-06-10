National database report says, Over 22 lakh Hindus in Pakistan

According to a research by the Centre for Peace and Justice Pakistan, Pakistan’s Hindu community numbers 22,10,566 persons, accounting for only 1.18 percent of the country’s total registered population of 18,68,90,601. Minorities made up less than 5% of Pakistan’s overall population, according to the survey, with Hindus being the largest minority group.

According to NADRA data, the overall number of people registered was 18,68,90,601 in March, with 18,25,92,000 Muslims. The survey confirmed 17 identities of various faiths and religions, including 1,400 atheists, based on data collected from minorities who acquired Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC) from NADRA.

The registered Hindus number 22,10,566, followed by Christians (18,73,348), Ahmedis (1,88,340), Sikhs (74,130), Bhais (14,537), and as many as 3,917 Parsis, according to the report, which is based on three national population censuses done in Pakistan. The NADRA has issued CNICs to 11 other minorities in Pakistan, totaling less than 2,000 people.

Sindh province is home to the majority of Pakistan’s Hindu community, who share their culture, traditions, and language with Muslim citizens. They commonly report being assaulted by extremists.