Realme launches GT Neo 3T: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Realme launched its GT Neo 3T. The smartphone has been priced at $469.99 (roughly Rs. 36,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB variant has been priced at $509.99 (roughly Rs. 39,600). The handset is available in three colours- Dash Yellow, Drifting White and Shade Black.

The smartphone features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with the Adreno 650 GPU. The handset runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

Also Read: Omega Seiki Mobility es electric three-wheeler in India

It sports a triple rear camera setup and a selfie camera at the front. Connectivity options include Bluetooth version 5.2 and dual-band Wi-Fi.