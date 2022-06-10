Retailer in Dubai launches mega sale with up to 50% discounts

Dubai: Souk Al Marfa, the waterfront souk and marketplace at Deira Islands has launched a mega sale. Visitors can enjoy up to 50% discount on grocery and household items such as spices, rice, soaps, shampoo, cleaning products and more from 39 major wholesale stores such as Fakhruddin, Mohiddeen, Falcon, Safco, Spire International, Omega Spices, Rashid Shabbir Trading, Choithrams and Smart Line trading. The sale will end on June 19.

The retailer also announced annual mega souk sale from June 23 to July 9. Visitors can enjoy discount up to 50% off on select items across fashion, electronics, perfume, skincare and more, with over 50 different retailers to pick from.

Also Read: Anti-Prophet remarks: Governor Dhankhar appeals for peace as violent protests erupt in parts of Bengal

The operating hours are from noon to midnight from Sunday to Thursday, 2pm to 2am on Friday and 12pm to 2am on Saturday.