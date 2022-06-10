TN Chief Minister forms team to study impact of online gambling

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has formed a committee to analyse the effect of online rummy. As reports of women committing suicide after losing their life savings in online gambling began to surface, this move was adopted. On Friday, June 10, CM MK Stalin formed a committee to evaluate the impact of online rummy under the chairmanship of retired justice Chandru.

The committee has been given two weeks to provide a report to the government on the subject. The committee has been given the responsibility with conducting a thorough study of the published advertisements that promote online gaming. The committee will also look into examples of monetary losses and suicides linked to online gaming losses.

After the committee submits its findings in a report, a law is expected to be enacted based on the committee’s suggestions.