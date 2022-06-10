Trump coordinated a 7-part plan to overturn 2020 election: says US Capitol attack probe panel

Washington: The US House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot will lay out evidence revealing how former President Donald Trump allegedly coordinated a seven-part plan to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election, Committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney said during the first public hearing on the findings of its probe.

‘Over multiple months, Donald Trump oversaw and coordinated a sophisticated seven-part plan to overturn the presidential election and prevent the transfer of presidential power in our hearings. You will see evidence of each element of this plan’, Cheney said on Thursday night. Cheney said the hearing will also show Trump allegedly planned to replace then-Attorney General Bill Barr so the US Justice Department would be able to spread his false stolen election claims.

The US House select committee investigating the Capital Hill insurrection on January 6 of 2021 held its first public hearing on Thursday night. Two panel members delivered opening remarks while presenting the findings of its year-long investigation, including previously unseen material documenting the event. The panel, which includes seven House Democrats and two Republicans, also called two witnesses, including a Capitol police officer who was injured that day. It was one of a series of hearings set to be televised throughout the month to show the public what investigators have uncovered about the Capitol riot. Trump’s allies and supporters have charged the inquiry as a political ‘witch hunt’ designed to tar Trump and the Republican Party.

On January 6, 2021, thousands of individuals — mostly Trump’s supporters — stormed the Capitol in Washington, DC and disrupted a joint session of Congress in the process of affirming the 2020 presidential election results. Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted in the Capitol attack, including about 80 U.S. Capitol Police and 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department. Authorities have linked five deaths to the mayhem. Four officers who responded to the attack reportedly committed suicide within the next several months.