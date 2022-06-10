DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

ZTE launches Axon 40 Ultra: Know the price and specifications

Jun 10, 2022, 09:27 pm IST

Mumbai: Leading telecom equipment manufacturers based in China, ZTE has launched its new smartphone named ZTE Axon 40 Ultra.  The  8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 62,000) and 12GB RAM + 256GB  variant costs $899 (roughly Rs. 70,000 The price of these variants in Europe is EUR 829 (roughly Rs. 70,800) and EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 79,100), respectively. It is available for pre-booking in Black colour and the sales will start from June 21.

The dual-SIM (Nano) handest  runs Android 12-based MyOS 12 and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It  sports a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with a 2,480×1,116 pixels resolution.  It features a triple rear camera  setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

