ZTE launches Axon 40 Ultra: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Leading telecom equipment manufacturers based in China, ZTE has launched its new smartphone named ZTE Axon 40 Ultra. The 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 62,000) and 12GB RAM + 256GB variant costs $899 (roughly Rs. 70,000 The price of these variants in Europe is EUR 829 (roughly Rs. 70,800) and EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 79,100), respectively. It is available for pre-booking in Black colour and the sales will start from June 21.

The dual-SIM (Nano) handest runs Android 12-based MyOS 12 and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It sports a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with a 2,480×1,116 pixels resolution. It features a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.