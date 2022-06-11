Actor Mahima Chaudhry, surviving cancer, flies to Mumbai to celebrate daughter’s Bday; Shares loved-up post

New Delhi: Actor Mahima Chaudhry, who is on the way of surviving cancer, flew to Mumbai just in time for her daughter Ariana’s birthday. The actress was shooting for her comeback project titled ‘The Signature’ in Lucknow, which is being made by Anupam Kher.

The actress shared a video from her daughter’s birthday festivities on her Instagram profile on Saturday. ‘Ariana, a very happy birthday my baby, my life, my joy . Wishing you loads of joy and happiness and good health always’, she captioned the post.

Mahima, in a recent interview with ETimes had said that she haven’t shared her diagnosis with parents. ‘They will hear about it on the news now. I want to get back and be with them. I have made a full recovery and I just need all the love and support to get going again’, she said.

Mahima Chaudhary has featured in films like Daag: The Fire, Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, Deewane, Kurukshetra, Dhadkan, Lajja, Baghban, Zameer: The Fire Within, Om Jai Jagadish and Dil Hai Tumhaara. She was last seen in the 2016 film Dark Chocolate.