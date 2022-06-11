CIDCO hands over the entire Navi Mumbai International Airport site

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has cleared all 3070 structures from the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) site in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, marking a major milestone. The concessionaire has now been given the whole 1160 hectare site for the building of the airport.

‘CIDCO has successfully completed the important milestones of the airport project to date due to the cooperation of the PAPs of NMIA. The challenging task of clearing the airport site was no exception to it. The work of Navi Mumbai International Airport is proceeding as per the scheduled timelines and the project is on track’, said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO. He added that every major pre-development work in the airport area has also been accomplished.

CIDCO is implementing Pushpak Nagar, a full rehabilitation and resettlement area near the airport with all physical, social, and cultural facilities, for persons impacted by the airport project.

With the help of the PAPs, public buildings, churches, as well as public and privately held temples, a total of 56 temples have been transferred to the restoration area, and the idols have been honourably transported. A total of 27 structures have been demolished, including community temples, schools, and cemeteries.