Derogatory post hurting religious sentiments: Swapna Suresh’s lawyer slapped with non-bailable charges

Kochi: Ernakulam central police registered a case against Swapna Suresh’s lawyer Adv. R Krishnaraj, days after she raised allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other VIPs in the state and UAE Consulate . The Police slapped non-bailable charges against the lawyer for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a Facebook post.

Krishna Raj’s Facebook post criticising a KSRTC bus driver landed him in the case. The case was registered as per the complaint of Thrissur native Adv. Anoop VR. Police informed that Krishnaraj’s Facebook post which is mentioned in the complaint will be examined in detail. In his Facebook post, he posted a photo of a KSRTC bus driver who was seen in the attire worn by Muslim men. Sharing the photo, he used derogatory remarks against the driver and the LDF government.

After the post went viral, KSRTC held a fact check and confirmed that it is a fake incident. According to police, the social media post which defamed the KSRTC driver insults the people in the Islam community. Based on these findings, police booked a case against the lawyer and slapped non-bailable charges under IPC 295 A.