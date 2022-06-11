ED summons Sonia Gandhi on June 23

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued another summons to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday and asked her to appear before ED officers on June 23 for interrogation in a money laundering investigation.

Gandhi had requested additional time from the agency to appear before it earlier this week since she was still recovering from the Covid-19. According to Congress members, Gandhi, who tested positive on Thursday, is still recovering.

Gandhi was called by the ED on June 8 in connection with a money laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper and the AJL. On June 13, the ED called her son and former party head Rahul Gandhi to testify in the case.

As per sources, the interim president of Congress is resolved to appear in front of the ED once she has recovered from the illness.

The ED is inquiring about the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that run the National Herald newspaper. Associated Journals Limited (AJL) publishes the paper, which is owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

Officials claimed the agency wants to record Rahul and Sonia Gandhi’s statements under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).