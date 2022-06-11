France is not in the mood to make concessions to Russia, says presidency

France is unwilling to make concessions to Russia and wants Ukraine to win the war against Moscow’s invading forces with its territorial integrity restored, according to a French presidential official, as Paris seeks to allay concerns about its stance in the conflict.

Ukraine and eastern European allies have slammed President Emmanuel Macron after published interviews on Saturday quoting him as saying it was critical not to ‘humiliate’ Russia so that when the fighting ends, there could be a diplomatic solution.

‘We want a Ukrainian victory, as the president has stated. We wish to see Ukraine’s territorial integrity restored ‘When asked about Macron’s humiliation remarks, the official told reporters.

Macron has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a regular basis since the February 24 invasion in an effort to achieve a ceasefire and begin a credible negotiation between Kyiv and Moscow, though he has had no tangible success to show for it.

‘There is no concession to Putin or Russia in what the president says. When he speaks directly to him, it is not to compromise, but to express how we see things.’

The official defended Macron’s position, saying that a negotiated solution to the war was required and that the president’s comments were not always fully considered. He claimed that Paris was a key supporter of sanctions and provided Ukraine with strong military assistance.