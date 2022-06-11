Gujarat; Pond water turns pink, villager says ‘it’s miracle.’

Environmentalists are concerned because a pond near Suigam village in Gujarat’s Banas Kantha district has turned pink. The water in the pond Koreti, near the Indo-Pakistan border, turned pink out of nowhere, shocking the villagers.

People flocked in massive numbers to witness the pond water as word got out. The pond contains rainwater, which is used by the residents all year. The villagers believe that it was the result of a miracle by the nearby Mahadeva temple.

The local administration arrived at the scene to investigate and sent a water sample to a lab for testing. ‘When we got information about the water turning pink, we immediately sent a team here for investigation. A water sample has been taken. Along with this, people have been told that at present this water should not be used for any reason,’ Tehsil Development Officer KA Bhatia said.

‘Villagers think it’s a miracle, but experts think the gutter water got into the village pond, triggered a chemical reaction, and turned the water pink,’ He added.