Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist killed in an encounter in Kulgam

Kulgam: One terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) was killed during the encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, police said on Saturday.

‘EncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist of proscribed terror outfit HM killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow’, tweeted the Kashmir zone police. The encounter broke out in the Khandipora area in the wee hours of Friday-Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Indian Army in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two active terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Kashmir’s Baramulla. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 2 Chinese Pistols, 18 live rounds of cartrideges and 2 magazines were recovered from their possession.