Making human-like robots? Japan develops ‘slightly sweaty’ robotic finger with living skin

In the near future, the world may see robots with skin and comparable movements. Yes, we’re not kidding; Japanese scientists have already produced a ‘slightly sweaty’ robotic finger coated in living skin. This may aid in the unprecedented achievement of creating human-like robots. The finger appears to have been able to mend itself.

This astounding technological accomplishment with realistic anatomy may blur the line between biological flesh and machine. However, some people may find it unsettling. The findings were reported in the journal ‘Matter.’ ‘We’re impressed by how nicely the skin tissue adapts to the surface of the robot. However, this is only the first step toward developing robots covered with biological skin,’ said Shoji Takeuchi, a professor at the University of Tokyo who also led the research.

‘Because it is the same substance that covers animal bodies, I believe living skin is the ultimate option for giving robots the look and feel of living beings. Such advancements might pave the way for a new connection between people and robots’, according to Takeuchi. The scientists initially immersed the robotic finger in a cylinder. The jar was filled with collagen and a human dermal fibroblast solution. These are the two primary components of the skin’s connective tissues. This chemical was applied to the surface of the finger in order for the next layer of cells, known as human epidermal keratinocytes, to adhere to it.

Natural-looking wrinkles appear on the finger when bent. When injured, the skin may self-heal in the same way as people can with the use of a collagen bandage. According to the experts, it feels like regular skin but is weaker and must be maintained wet. ‘ Right out of the culture media, the finger appears slightly sweaty. Because the finger is powered by an electric motor, it’s also fascinating to hear the motor’s clicking sounds in tandem with a finger that looks just like a genuine one,’ added Takeuchi.