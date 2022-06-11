Prithviraj announces his new pan-India film ‘Tyson’, backed by producers of KGF

Mumbai: Prithviraj Sukumaran has announced that his new directorial- ‘Tyson’, backed by Hombale productions which produced the KGF franchise. He will also star in the film, which is slated to go on floor in the last quarter of 2023.

‘#TYSONPresenting my 4th directorial, next after Empuraan – L2. With co creator Murali Gopy. This time with #HombaleFilms! Thank you #VijayKiragandur for the trust.” The production house on Instagram page posted, Happy to announce our next venture #Tyson with @PrithviOfficial Get ready to be astonished by our brave defender. Time to unshackle the chains and resuscitate the system!’, the actor by sharing a poster, announced the news on social media pages.

‘Tyson’ is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and it is touted to be an action-packed socio thriller. Set against the backdrop of contemporary India, the movie marks the third collaboration between Prithviraj and Murali Gopy, following Empuraan, the sequel to the record-breaking Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. ‘Tyson’ will be released in 2024 and that too in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.