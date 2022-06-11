Trans women blocked by police in Kochi for wearing black dress, masks; Protests erupt

Kochi: Amid stirring up protests against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Police officials blocked two trans women and took them into custody near Kaloor Metro Station. It is alleged that police stopped them and took them into custody for wearing a black dress.

‘The police officers stopped us when we were heading Kaloor to Metro station. They questioned us and told us they would escort us’, said the Transgenders said. They alleged that police took them into custody for wearing a black dress. ‘Don’t we have the freedom to wear a black dress because CM is arriving in the area?’, they asked. Following these events, police took them into custody for protesting in front of the metro station.

On Saturday morning, Police had restricted people wearing black masks from attending an event in which CM was the chief guest. Police had beefed up security in the two venues in Kochi and the guest house where CM stayed. The traffic was also blocked in several areas to control the crowd in the area.

Earlier, CM attended events in Kottayam with tight security. BJP workers, who raised the slogan and waved the black flag, were also arrested from Kottayam. Following this, CM travelled to Kochi to attend separate events.