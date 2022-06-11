Ukraine’s famous white sand beaches are now off-limits due to planted mines!

Tourists can no longer lie down on the Black Sea beaches in Odesa, Ukraine’s vacation town; the white sands are now covered in mines as a result of the conflict with Russia, and police officials monitor the boardwalks. Following Moscow’s February 24 invasion, Ukraine’s military laid explosives along the shore in case of a Russian amphibious assault, cordoning off beach access with red and white tape to protect people.

Already struggling from the effects of the conflict, the port city of Odesa in southern Ukraine’s economy will suffer a significant blow to its tourism industry this year. Residents who have lived in Odesa for a long time cannot envision living without the sand and water. ‘ The sea is essential to our survival. There would most likely be no Odesa if it weren’t for the water ‘, Viktor Holchenko, an 82-year-old local, agreed.

Russian military attacked the port with missiles in early May, destroying structures in Odesa. Residents are advised to avoid beaches where mines have been buried, according to signs erected by Ukraine’s military. The vista from a seaside restaurant now includes a ‘Danger! mines’ warning. Instead of tanning in their swimming suits, residents spread out beach towels along boardwalks. ‘ They (the military) told us not to go there (to the beach),’ said Kyrylo Zinchenko, an 18-year-old local. ‘Why would you want to go there? This is the summer we’ll be having.’

Tourism in Odesa, which was once a driving force in the local economy, has dwindled. ‘We recognise that the tourist business and recreational component is a vital component… but we also recognise that if we do not hold the defence of our region, there will be no budget to fill,’ said Nataliia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the southern military command.

According to Oleksandr Babich, owner of the tourism agency, the local economy would suffer significantly. ‘It consists of hotels, restaurants, souvenirs, and various beach services. It has to do with the cultural sector… I’m not sure how the city’s economy will do without them.’