2 arrested in prophet remarks row after protest at Delhi’s Jama Masjid

On Saturday, Delhi Police arrested two people in connection with the Jama Masjid protest on Friday, which was held in response to controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

‘Two persons have been arrested last night under section 153A of IPC. Friday namaz always has a crowd, so we were alert that something could happen. But the way people came after offering namaz with banners and placards denotes that there is some kind of planning behind it,’ Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central District.

Promoting enmity between various groups on the basis of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. is punishable under Section 153A of the IPC, as are activities prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony. ‘We are investigating the matter and the messages circulated on WhatsApp over it. The initial probe has identified 4-5 locals. But most of the people are not locals,’ added the DCP.