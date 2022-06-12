5 killed, 2 injured in road accident

Kota: In a tragic incident, at least 5 people lost their lvies and 2 other were injured s a container truck hit a car and a bike. The accident took place on national highway-52 near Akodia village in Jhalawar, Rajasthan. The 5 dead include 2 from the car and 3 who were travelling on the bike. As per police there were 4 people in the car and they were returning from the Kaamkheda Balaji temple in Jhalawar. The bike-borne three college students were returning to their home from a examination centre.

The deceased were identified as Balaram Sen, Durga Singh, both residents of Garoth town in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, Nitesh Pareta, Manish Pareta and Sonu Pareta, all residents of Jawar . The two injured are Kamlesh Meghwal and Karan Singh, residents of the Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district.