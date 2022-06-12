7 government doctors assigned in UP to care for Fatehpur DM’s sick cow.

It’s not unusual for people to go to great lengths to ensure their pets’ happiness and well-being. However, claims that seven government doctors have been hired to care for a sick cow belonging to an Uttar Pradesh bureaucrat have raised some concerns. Dr. SK Tiwari, Fatehpur’s Chief Veterinary Officer, has asked seven veterinary doctors under his command in the district to treat District Magistrate Anupriya Dubey’s sick cow, according to an official letter.

The veterinarians will check on the sick bovine twice a day, in the morning and evening, according to the order letter. Following these check-ups, they will submit a report to the Chief Veterinary Officer. On June 9, Dr. SK Tiwari issued an order letter. Since then, it has gone viral.

The event brought back memories of 2017, when the entire Rampur police force was sent to look for missing buffaloes belonging to the powerful SP leader Azam Khan. The animals had been taken and were discovered after a thorough search assisted by sniffer dogs.

The news regarding the Fatehpur DM follows significant outrage over incidences of VIP bullying, after it was revealed that an IAS couple cleared out a stadium in Delhi to walk their dog, they were shifted to opposite ends of the country last month.