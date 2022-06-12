Alia, Priyanka and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming flick ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ shoot delayed: Report

Farhan Akhtar launched his next road-trip film, Jee Le Zaraa, under the Excel Entertainment banner last year, written in conjunction with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra. The film’s announcement went viral on the internet, with fans ecstatic about the thrilling mix of three powerhouses. The picture was supposed to be released in the third quarter of 2022, but a source connected to the project has verified that it will only be released in 2023.

The film, which is being billed as a female version of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, has been postponed. A source close to the development reportedly stated, ‘It needs more time to sort out the dates of the three actresses’.

The three actresses are all busy with other film projects, so the producers will need to schedule them on the same days so that the filming can go well. Aside from that, the supporting actors must also be cast, which will take some time. The film’s pre-production work is underway in order to reach the production date of early 2023.

Alia Bhatt, fresh off the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, in which she will share the screen for the first time alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She will then star in Darlings, a direct-to-digital film produced by Alia’s own Eternal Sunshine Productions and SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Sooryavanshi, will star in Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas, and Tiger 3. Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the Hollywood film It’s All Coming Back To Me, before moving on to her return to Bollywood.