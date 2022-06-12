Architect arrested for committing EMI loan fraud in Delhi

A network of EMI loan scams was busted by the Cyber Police station of Delhi’s North-West area, and a 30-year-old architect was arrested in the case. The Cyber Police have busted a racket of EMI frauds by detaining Chandan Verma, a resident of Mangolpuri in New Delhi, who used his documents to buy products and articles worth Rs 2 lakh (approx) on EMI loans using his documents.

Two brand new mobile phones, one laptop and one microwave were recovered from Chandan Verma’s possession. He used to buy articles and then sell them in the market to make quick money. He obtained documents from innocent people by posing as a job offer. Chandan Verma has been defrauding people for the past three months and has cheated many innocent people.

On April 6, the complainant sent his documents, including his Aadhaar card, PAN card, and one cancelled cheque from his bank account, with Chandan Verma over WhatsApp for the position of ward boy at a hospital, according to the complaint. Chandan verma, on the other hand, did not offer the complainant any work. On June 2, the complainant received two messages from the bank, one addressing the withdrawal of Rs 3992/- from his Bank of Baroda account and the other regarding the deduction of Rs 3204 from his Bank of Baroda account.

The complainant then went to his local branch to inquire about these transactions. That’s when he found that Bajaj Finance had deducted the above amounts from his EMI loans. Then he went to the Bajaj Finance Finance office and learned that an unknown person had acquired a mobile, a microwave, a laptop, and a window AC from Bajaj Finance on EMI for a total of Rs 1.36 lakh.