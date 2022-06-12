At high-level WTO meeting on Sunday, India to push for pro-poor agenda

India will attend the key 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the World Trade Organization (WTO), which begins on Sunday, with a theme of equitability, humanitarianism, and India-first.

India’s successful mobilisation of 80-plus member nations on issues such as food security, fisheries subsidies, suspension of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) on vaccines to improve access for poor countries, and WTO reforms will test the developed world’s push for favourable outcomes from the crucial meeting, which will be held after its previous two avatars were called off.

India has voiced its disagreement with three key draught plans on fishery, agriculture, and vaccine intellectual property rights that have been proposed for discussion ahead of the meeting.

To begin with, the developed countries’ push stated that no fishing subsidies would be removed. ‘No discipline will be accepted in territorial waters,’ India is set to mention. India has the support of a vast number of developing and underdeveloped countries.

Second, India’s draught agriculture plan would continue to protect its food security programme for the needy and subsidies supplied to farmers. On this topic, India enjoys the support of 82 of the 125 member countries, and the goal is to ‘recognising common but differentiated responses.’