‘BJP will be in Guinness Book for paper leaks’: Delhi CM

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Delhi Chief Minister, took a shot at the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states over allegations of paper leaks on Saturday, challenging opposing parties to seek votes in the name of jobs.

Kejriwal was in the state on a short visit with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann. At the town hall in Hamirpur, where Union minister Anurag Thakur is from, Kejriwal talked with kids, parents, and teachers. He said, ‘I don’t understand why papers are being leaked in Gujarat, Haryana and Himachal. Why doesn’t it happen in our Delhi? Are the papers leaked or getting leaked?’

‘The BJP government will be in the Guinness Book of World Records for the paper leaks that happened during its rule. It shows how much it cares for the future of children’, the AAP leader further said.

Kejriwal reiterated that education, health and a brighter future for children were the main election agenda of his party in Himachal Pradesh. ‘You must not have heard or seen any other party debating on education during the election times’, he said.

He chastised the BJP administration of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for the ‘poor state of education’ in Himachal Pradesh. Kejriwal also urged to ask BJP and Congress politicians to seek votes in the name of education and jobs if they have the courage.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his brief statement discussed how the people of Punjab voted out the Congress and the Akalis. In Himachal, he also implored people to give the AAP a chance.