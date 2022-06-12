Indian Railway increases coaches in these trains: Full list

New Delhi: The North Western Railway zone has decided to increase the number of coaches in some trains. The decision was taken to cater the heavy passenger rush. With the addition of these coaches, passengers will be able to get more berths.

Full list:

Temporary increase of one-second sleeper class coach in train number 14646/14645, Jammu Tawi – Jaisalmer – Jammu Tawi till June 16 and from Jaisalmer from June 13 to June 18.

Temporary increase of one-second sleeper class coach in train number 14662/14661, Jammu Tawi – Barmer – Jammu Tawi from June 12 to June 15 and from Barmer from June 14 to June 17.