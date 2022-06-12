Indian Railways divert some trains : Full list

New Delhi: The Northern Railway zone has decided to divert and regulate some trains. The decision was taken due to the construction of a road overbridge between the Ghaziabad and Maripat stations. Train traffic will be affected in June and July on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Tundla rail route.

The following trains will be regulated/diverted:

Regulate Rail Services (From Origin Station):

Train No. 14723, Kanpur Central – Bhiwani train service will run between Tundla-Maripat stations on June 14, June 15, June 25, June 29, June 30 & July 4. Minutes will be regulated.

Train No. 14723, Kanpur Central – Bhiwani train service will remain regulated for 10 minutes between Tundla-Maripat stations on June 21, July 3 & July 5.

Train number 12555, Gorakhpur-Hisar rail service will remain regulated for 20 minutes between Tundla-Maripat stations on June 14, June 15, June 25, June 29 and July 4.

Train No. 12323, Howrah-Barmer train service will remain regulated for 10 minutes at Maripat station on July 8.

Diverted trains:

Train number 14619, the Agartala-Firozpur rail service will operate via a diverted route via Deendayal Upadhyay-Lucknow-Moradabad-Ghaziabad on June 30 and July 7.

Train No. 12323, Howrah-Barmer rail service will operate via a diverted route via Etawah-Bhandai-Agra Cantt-Palwal-New Delhi on July 1.