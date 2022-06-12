India’s fuel consumption surge by 24% in May

New Delhi: Data released by Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell ( PPAC) of the Union Petroleum Ministry has revealed that the fuel consumption in the country surged by 23.8% in last month. Consumption of fuel reached at 18.27 million tonnes in May. Last month’s increase was the biggest year-on-year jump since April 2021. Consumption also rose modestly, by 0.4% from April.

Consumption of diesel rose 31.7% in May year-on-year to 7.29 million tonnes. It was up about 32.6% from two years earlier. Diesel is the most used fuel in India and it accounts for the 40% of all petroleum product consumption. Sales of petrol was 51.5% higher than a year earlier at 3.02 million tonnes.

Also Read; Treasure, gold coins worth billions found in centuries-old shipwreck

Fuel demand in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 was up 4.3% at 202.71 million tonnes, the highest since FY20.