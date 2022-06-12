India’s Index of Industrial Production growth touches 8-month high

New Delhi: Data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation revealed that the industrial growth in the country has improved. Industrial growth measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) has touched 8-month high.

IIP is at 7.1% in April this year. It was at 2.2% in March. This was mainly led by good growth in power and mining sectors, which grew by 11.8% and 7.8%, respectively. The manufacturing sector recorded a growth of 6.3% in April. The capital goods segment recorded a growth of 14.7% and the consumer durables sector expanded by 8.5%.

The primary goods, intermediate goods, infrastructure/ construction goods, and consumer non-durables sectors expanded by 10.1%, 7.6%, 3.8% and 0.3%, respectively.